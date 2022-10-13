BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Star senior Colin Kirn placed first overall as Andover beat Central Catholic (19-38), Methuen (19-40) and Tewksbury (15-46) last Wednesday. Peter Stubler (4th, 17:57) and Teddy Salamone (5th, 17:58) were the next in for the winners.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Returning star Molly Kiley was the overall winner as Andover beat Methuen (15-48) and Tewksbury (15-50) but lost to Central Catholic (20-37) last Wednesday. Mary Longergan and Zoie Zeng were next in for the Warriors in 7-8th place.
FIELD HOCKEY
Warriors keep shutout streak alive
Andover posted its ninth consecutive shutout, outscoring opponents by a combined 44-0 score, as the Golden Warriors bested Chelsmford 4-0 last Monday. Casey Michael, Bella DiFiore, Mia Batchelder and Rose Memmolo each scored a goal and Lucy MacLean had a nice defensive save for the winners.
...
Rose Memmolo scored a goal and Adelaide Weeden made to saves as Andover handed Longmeadow its first loss of the season, 1-0 on Saturday.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Kobelski paces big win
Marissa Kobelski tied for team-highs in kills (12) and service points (14) as Andover bested fellow MVC power Haverhill 3-0 last Monday. Sophia Miele also had 12 kills, Adrie Waldinger added her 14 service points and Erin Workman had 16 digs for the winners.
...
Sophia Miele led Andover in kills (12) and added 13 service points and 17 digs as Andover topped Lowell 3-1 last Wednesday. Sophia Pierce added 24 assists and Erin Workman had 19 digs for the winners.
...
Jessie Wang notched 14 service points and four aces as Andover downed Acton-Boxboro 3-0 on Friday. Lila Sipley and Erin Workman each had 14 digs for the winners.
GOLF
Farland takes two
Noah Farland won 3-and-2 at top singles, earning medalist honors, as Andover dealt Central Catholic its second loss of the season, 18-2 last Tuesday. Jack Simm, Brendan Carroll and Jacob Accardi each added a win for the Warriors.
...
Jake Morgan scored a 1-up win to help Andover play undefeated Haverhill to a 10-10 tie last Thursday. Gardner Porter and Noah Farland added wins and Jake Accardi halved for the Warriors.
BOYS SOCCER
Shutout for Nil
Nil Castro-Rovira made eight saves for the shutout as Andover beat Beverly 3-0 on Saturday. Tyler Ardito, Nic Previte and Ryan Duffy each scored a goal.
...
Tyler Ardito continued to dazzle with two goals as Andover defeated Lawrence 4-1 last Tuesday. Ryan Duffy and Ali Kamal each added a goal and Nil Castro-Rovira made eight saves for the winners.
...
Ryan Duffy scored a goal as Andover played Chelmsford to a 1-1 tie last Thursday.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Barron leads the way
Amelia Barron won the 100 butterfly (1:03.63), Maya Flatley took the 50 freestyle (26.12), Jacki Ambrose won the 200 IM (2:26.04), Michaela Chokureva took the 200 freestyle (2:01.91) and 100 freestyle (52.96) and they teamed to win the 400 freestyle relay (4:00.44) as Andover topped North Andover 95-83 last Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Warriors keep rolling
Lindsey Balfour, Elle Hoffenberg and Michaela Buckley each scored a goal as Andover topped Haverhill 3-0 last Thursday.