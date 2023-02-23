A year after heartbreak — and falling just 0:00.06 short of a state championship — Colin Kirn delivered with a title on the line.
The Andover High senior earned his long-awaited indoor track state crown, running to victory in the 1,000-meter at the MIAA Division 1 Track and Field Championship on Friday at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston.
“I’m so excited and still can’t really believe it,” said Kirn, who placed third in the 800 at Division 1s in the spring. “After falling just short last year, it feels so good to get that gold medal and be back on top.”
Kirn took the title in 2:32.68 on Friday, nearly a full second better than the runner-up.
“There was some great competition and lots of tactics, said Kirn. “For now, it’s back to work, but I’m definitely gonna enjoy this one for a while with my teammates and coaches. and I can’t wait to get a shot at racing some of these guys again next week at the Meet of Champions.”
Kiley adds crown
After winning the Merrimack Valley Conference title in the 1,000 last week, Andover senior star Molly Kiley returned to her traditional distance event on Friday, and delivered in a big way.
Kiley won the 2-mile in 11:09.86 — besting the field by more than four seconds.
“I was very excited to cross the finish line in first!” said Kiley. “This was the first big race I won freshman year, which was a moment that instilled more confidence in my running ability. Being able to win this race again was also a testament to my mom (Andover distance coach Sue Kiley) and her coaching to maintain my longevity in the sport.”
Kiley isn’t sure what event she’ll run next week at All-States, but she’s ready for another victory.
“I’m excited,” she said. “I’m not totally sure if I’m doing the mile or 2-mile next week, but either way I’m hoping to end winter track for Andover High on a high note.”
Andover’s Neil Chowdhury added a fourth in the 600 (1:23.89).