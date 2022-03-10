A week earlier, Andover’s Jodi Parrott fell just short in what was — literally — a photo finish at All-States.
On Saturday, the senior left nothing to chance at the New England Track and Field Championship.
“I really fired out of the blocks, and we were kind of in a pack of four going over the first hurdle,” she said of her race on Saturday. “After that, I kept gaining speed, which is unusual. As the race played out, I found myself getting further away from the competition. It wasn’t like last week, when I had to wait and see the result. When I hit the finish line, I knew I had done it.”
Parrott took home the New England title in the girls 55-meter hurdles with an school-record 8.21 at the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury. That was the No. 10-best time in the United States this winter in the event. She finished well ahead of runner-up Celia Kulis (8.49) of Wilmington.
“It feels so amazing to be a New England champ,” said Parrott. “This has been my goal since I started running track freshman year. I didn’t make New Englands as a sophomore, and the event wasn’t held last year (due to COVID), so to finally win it is very special.”
The time bested Parrott’s old PR of 8.33, the winning time at the Division 1 meet. Last’s week’s All-State title was decided by 1/1000ths of a second. Parrott (8.415) was just bested by Megan Frazee of Westford Academy (8.413) and finished just ahead of Simone Dunbar of Sharon (8.417). The timers had to use digital technology to figure it out.
“I wanted to be confident going into New Englands, because I knew I had run the fastest time in New England this winter,” said Parrott. “But after last week, with the disappointing race and the close finish, I really didn’t know how this race was going to play out.
“When I was getting near the finish line, I could hear coach (Peter) Comeau screaming. You can hear him screaming on the video. He has said since freshman year that it was a special opportunity to work with me. To bring home New England title for him is very special.”
Parrott also finished fifth in the long jump (17-10.25) and anchored the 4x200 relay that placed third (1:45.76) along with Haley Carver, Peyton Levental and Olivia Foster. The All-State champion relay finished just over a second behind winner from Connecticut (1:44.04).
They will all now turn their attention to Nike Indoor Nationals next weekend on Staten Island, N.Y.
“We are beyond pumped for Nationals,” said Parrott. “I’ll be running the 4x200 on Friday, then the shuttle hurdles relay Saturday morning, then running in the championship division of 55 hurdles along with long and triple jump. It’s going to be a big, busy weekend.
“I love the chance to run the 4x200. It’s what I’m most looking forward to. Olivia Foster has been one of my best friends since the fourth grade. Peyton has been one of my friends since middle school, and we’ve gotten closer recently, and Haley is great. We have an amazing group overall going. It’s great to get closer to the team.”
Andover’s other placer at New Englands was Neil Chowdhury. The junior grabbed eighth place in the 600-meter with a time of 1:23.83. That was a new PR for Chowdhury, besting his 1:23.88 for second place at the Merrimack Valley Conference Meet.
The New England winner was Bradley Diaz of Wakefield (1:21.17).
