A special summer in Nashua for Andover’s Kyle Wolff ended in a magical moment up in Vermont on Friday night.
With the Nashua Silver Knights trailing 5-4 in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League championship game in Burlington, Wolff blasted a two-run homer in the top of the eighth to propel his team to the title.
“I barreled the ball three other times, something had to fall at some point,” Wolff said after the win. “I just got lucky. Wyatt (Vermont pitcher Cameron) made a good pitch. He pitched his butt off. The ball fortunately went out, we won the game.”
This summer could not have worked out better for Wolff, who graduated from the Middlesex School in May and will soon head to Boston College for his freshman year.
He finished the regular season seventh in the FCBL in batting average at a healthy .322 and RBIs with 29. He was third in the league with six homers.
Then in the playoffs, he was 6 for 20 (.300), highlighted by Friday night’s bomb.
He clearly found a home.
“There’s no other team I’d rather play for, another team I’d rather be around. Guys have your back no matter what,” Wolff said. “We got down 12-0 in the first game and we still felt all the pressure was on Vermont. They had to be perfect, they had to come to our field, and then ultimately, come here again, and in Game 3 anything can happen.”
The Silver Knights never quit, trailing so often in the playoffs.
“I felt if Jack (McDermont) gets on, we can make some magic happen,” said Wolff, talking about McDermott’s double to set up the heroics. “And we made some magic happen. ... We did it, and it feels really good.”
Outfielder Pat McConnell, also of Andover, hit .262 in the regular season for Nashua.