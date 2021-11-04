ANDOVER — Andover High quarterback Scotty Brown certainly made his 17th birthday a special one.
The birthday boy completed 16 of 23 passes for a season-high 230 yards and a touchdown to lead the Golden Warriors to a come-from-behind 20-13 win over MVC Division 2 power Tewksbury on Friday night.
“Scotty played an absolutely exceptional game on his birthday,” said Andover head coach EJ Perry. “It was his best game in a while. He played tremendous.”
Brown gave Andover a 7-0 lead in the second quarter when he connected with his favorite target, junior classmate Lincoln Beal on a 15-yard touchdown. But Tewksbury scored twice before halftime to make it 13-7 Indians at the break.
The Golden Warriors were able to answer in the fourth quarter. Beal opened the final quarter with a 4-yard touchdown to make it 14-13 Andover, then he broke a 70-yard score to ice the win.
Beal finished with 94 rushing yards and caught eight passes for 137 receiving yards. He has now rushed for 763 yards on 108 carries and caught 36 passes for 661 receiving yards. With a month left of the season, Beal is on pace to pass 1,000 yards rushing and receiving. If he does accomplish that feat, it’s believed he would be the first player in Merrimack Valley Conference history to top 1,000 yards in both categories. He has a combined 12 touchdowns.
Brown also topped 1,000 passing yards for the first time in his career on Friday. Brown has now completed 73 of 137 passes for 1,116 yards this fall.
Perry said Liam Finn excelled at center, while recent JV call-up Stephen Medeiros excelled on both the offensive and defensive line.
“Our defense shut them out in the second half, so that’s big,” said Perry. “Now we wait for the tournament seedings. We’re excited to start the playoffs.”
Andover was waiting for the MIAA to announce its tournament pairings on Monday.
Andover 20, Tewksbury 13
Tewksbury (6-2): 0 13 0 0 — 13
Andover (5-3): 0 7 0 13 — 20
Second Quarter
And — Lincoln Beal 15 pass from Scotty Brown (Luis Gunera kick).
Fourth Quarter
And — Brown 4 run (Luis Gunera kick)
And — Beal 70 run (pass failed)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Andover (26-124) — Lincoln Beal 9-94, Scotty Brown 16-26, Patrick Layman 1-4
PASSING: Andover — Brown 16-23, 230
RECEIVING: Andover — Lincoln Beal 8-137, Chris Dessin 4-10, Brett Mondejar 3-45, Chris Capachietti 1-8
