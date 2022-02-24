A pair of Andover High girls track stars celebrated Division 1 state titles over the weekend.
Golden Warrior senior Jodi Parrott won the 55 hurdles, while junior star Molly Kiley took the 2-mile crown at the Division 1 state championship on Saturday at the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury.
Both were top seeds in their event, and both came through with victories, along with a few more impressive finishes for the Golden Warriors.
The duo will each go for another title on Saturday in the All-State meet, back at the Reggie Lewis Center.
Parrott takes hurdles
Despite her outstanding winter, Parrott knew she had room to improve heading into the season’s biggest meets.
“I had to fix my starts in the hurdles,” said Parrott. “Looking at previous races, my start was my weak point. I wanted to be really fast out of the blocks, so I moved some things around, and it worked out.”
Work out it certainly did.
Parrott was in championship form on Saturday, winning the 55 hurdles title in 8.33. That crushed her previous PR (school record 8.45) set the prior week at MVCs.
“This has been a goal of mine since I finished second (at Division 1s) as a sophomore,” said Parrott, who missed her junior season was a stress fracture in her foot and a ligament injury. “I was really nervous, but I had to relax and do what I knew I could do. I PRed for the first time in prelims (8.38), so I knew it would be a fast final. I’ve PRed a lot this season, but this was my biggest PR of the season.”
Parrott also took second in the long jump (17-11.75) and ran the anchor leg of the 4x200 that placed fourth.
“I wanted to score as many points as I could for the team” said Parrott, who helped the Golden Warriors finish fourth as a team. “Coming back from the injury, I had to decide between high jump and long jump. We went with long jump, and it was nice to get a jump that was close to where I was before the injury. It was good mentally.
“I want to do the same or better at All-States next week. It will be the same three events, and I want to win.”
Kiley wins 2-mile
It may not have been easy, but Kiley took home her 2-mile title on Saturday.
“Going into the race, my goal was to break 11:12 to qualify for New Balance Nationals,” she said. “I went out a little too fast in the first 600 meters. I tried settling in a bit, but fell off pace slightly. The last 800 meters felt really hard, but I just tried to stay in it, and it took me until 200 meters to realize I could break 11:10 and win.”
Kiley took a dominant win in 11:09.61, well ahead of the runner-up (11:30.45).
“I was really excited to drop my PR, which was 11:17,” she said. “I also was excited to win the race because that was the goal as well and I qualified for the championship race.”
For the Andover boys, Colin Kirn delivered an impressive day, placing second in the 1,000 (2:33.88).
Kirn was seeded second going into the meet, and just missed setting a new PR.
Division 1 Boys State Meet
Top team scores: 1. Newton North 84, 2. Acton-Boxboro 74, 3. St. John’s Prep 47; ALSO: 10. Andover 16
Top-8 Andover placers:
2-Mile: 7. Matt Serrano 10:03.42; 600: 7. Neil Chowdhury 1:24.82; 1,000: 2. Colin Kirn 2:33.88; 4x800: 5. Andover 8:22.22
Division 1 Girls State Meet
Top team scores (24 teams scored): 1. Newton North 55, 2. Wachusett 52, 3. Lexington 45, 4. Andover 39
Top-8 Andover placers:
55 hurdles: 1. Jodi Parrott 8.33, 6. Ashley Sheldon 9.24, 7. Shayla Quill (And) 9.28; 2-Mile: 1. Molly Kiley 11:09.61; LJ: 2. Parrott 17-11.75; 4x200: 4. Andover 1:47.80; 4x400: 8. Andover 4:21.14
