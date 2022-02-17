Few coaches are as synonymous with their program as Dave Fazio is with Andover High.
Sure, he played hoops for the Golden Warriors’ rival, Central Catholic, then at Salem State, but for more than three decades, Fazio has bled Andover Gold and Blue.
For the past 33 seasons, Fazio has led the Andover High boys basketball team as head coach with the utmost passion and compassion, for everyone from his players to opponents and the media. Last week, he reached a milestone very few coaches have ever reached.
“Coach Faz” notched his 500th career victory as Andover boys hoops coach last week, when the Golden Warriors topped Merrimack Valley Conference rival Lawrence 63-41.
Andover entered this week unbeaten, as the No. 1-ranked team in the MIAA Division 1 polls, and Fazio’s record stood at 500-229.
According to Mass. Basketball Coaches Association records, Fazio had already topped 500 wins thanks to his two seasons as Dracut head coach before being hired by Andover, and he became the 23rd member of the 500 win club in Massachusetts.
But reaching 500 wins with Andover alone — where he has become a fixture — was extra special.
Fazio, though, as always was his modest self.
“It means I’m old!” he told Andover’s Dan Roche of WBZ-TV recently. “What’s great is that 500 of those wins are all at Andover. In these days, with coaches going everywhere, they can’t stay somewhere for more than a month or year. If you’re somewhere 33 years, you can add up some wins. But, even more, the alumni are like my children. We had the 30th anniversary a few years ago, and it was such a special night.”
One boys basketball alumni literally is his child. His son DJ was a three-year starting point guard for Andover High (class of 2010), who joined his dad’s staff as an assistant coach last season.
Fazio’s daughter Ally (AHS class of 2012) helped lead Andover girls basketball to three straight Division 1 state titles, and starred in lacrosse for the Golden Warriors and the University of Connecticut. She is now a nurse, working with COVID-19 patients.
His younger daughter Alivia was a cheerleader for Andover (class of 2013) and the University of New Hampshire, and is currently an occupational therapist.
Fazio has always said family is his greatest accomplishment.
After his latest basketball accomplishment, congratulations came pouring in directly and on Twitter.
Central Catholic president Christopher Sullivan tweeted: “Congrats to (Fazio) on his 500th win! If you count the lives he’s impacted, he eclipsed that number years ago!”
Lawrence athletic director and former Lancers basketball coach Brendan Neilon tweeted: “Happy to celebrate (Fazio) on his 500th victory. I am fortunate to know coach Fazio as a kid growing up in Lawrence. He is the same person and will help anyone. 1 win or 500 wins the coach is genuine.(Fazio) is a good dude class act. Happy for him.”
Added longtime MVC basketball referee Rich Napolitano, “Ok I’ll admit it — one of my favorite basketball people of all time. You made me a better official. Congrats David! Thanks for being real and being you every step of the way!”
While the celebration was exciting, Fazio is far more focused on what the 2021-22 Andover High team can accomplish.
“They’re a well-oiled machine,” said Lawrence basketball coach Jesus “Moose” Moore. “Hat’s off to him. He does a great job.”

