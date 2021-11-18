Andover High and North Andover High’s Thanksgiving matchup will have a little extra spice this fall.
Golden Warriors and Scarlet Knights will hold their “Thanksgiving Day” football game this year at historic Fenway Park on Nov. 23, at 7:30 p.m.
Both teams will bring their cheerleaders and marching bands to the storied park and special game.
“The Andover versus North Andover game could be played anywhere on any surface and the players intensity would rise, but to have this classic game be played at iconic Fenway Park will take the rivalry to another level,” notes Andover High coach E.J. Perry.
“For the players, this event will be one of their lifetime memories. We are all Fenway Faithful,” added Perry, “but for the Andover and North Andover players, they will be loyal forever. Every player will remember running onto that field November 23rd.”
Fenway Park began hosting high school football shortly after its opening in 1912, when city rivals Boston Latin and English played their annual Thanksgiving Day game at the ballpark. Two days later, Fenway hosted the 1912 high school football national championship game when Everett was defeated by Oak Park, Ill. The Red Sox stopped hosting games from 1936-2014 before the tradition returned to the ballpark.
