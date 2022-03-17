The Andover High girls 4x200 relay finished the winter with a bang, winning the Rising Stars title at New Balance Indoor Nationals at The Armory in New York City on Friday.
The team of Haley Carver, Peyton Levental, Olivia Foster and anchor Jodi Parrott won in 1:45.32, topping runner-up Union Catholic of New Jersey (1:45.70).
“It means so much to us to win this title because my teammates and I definitely weren’t expecting to win!” said Foster. “It was such a happy moment for all of us because we have worked so hard for this so it’s a huge accomplishment running our best time and winning the last 4x200 all of us will ever run together.”
The time was a PR for the group, besting the 1:46.72 to win All-States.
“Coming into this meet we weren’t given the seeds of the other teams, so we weren’t sure how we would do,” said Parrott. “There was no better way to top off an amazing season for this relay. Running at the Armory is unmatched, I know I’m going to remember this for years to come.”
...
Colin Kirn broke the Andover High school record in the 800 in 1:56.01, more than five seconds better than the previous record, at Nationals.
Neil Chowdhury broke the Golden Warrior school record for the indoor 400m with a 51.62 at Nationals.
Molly Kiley ran a 11:29.93 in the 2-mile at Nationals.
Parrott also qualified for the Championship semifinals in the 60-meter hurdles at Nationals with a new school record time of 9.09 and triple-jumped 37-10.5, taking second in the Rising Stars category.
