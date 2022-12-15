When you return four starters from a team that put up a 21-win season and fell just three points shy of a state championship — like the Andover girls basketball team does this winter — you expect to have the bullseye on your back.
“We’ve kind of always do,” said Warrior senior Anna Foley, the reigning Eagle-Tribune Player of the Year. “There’s a little role reversal for us this year. We have unfinished business. We have something to prove to, and we want to finish the job.”
Foley, who over the summer committed to play at Division 1 Quinnipiac University, returns off a 16.9-point, 8.9-rebound, 4-assist a game junior campaign for the Warriors.
“Quinnipiac was one of the earliest teams recruiting me, and I always felt the biggest bond with those coaches,” she said. “It checked all my boxes with what I want to do in college. I hope to have a great career there.”
Joining her up front are fellow returners Amelia Hanscom (14.3 ppg, 7 rpg), who is an Eagle-Tribune Super Teamer, and E-T All-Star Marissa Kobelski.
Hanscom has already committed to play at Colby College.
“Senior year is something really special,” said Foley. “Four of us being on this team since freshmen year and a fifth coming on as a sophomore, it’s been a long journey. We’re all very close, and this is a really great opportunity. We’re not going to let it slip by.”
Junior all-state soccer player Michaela Buckley is the fourth returning starter for coach Alan Hibino’s crew.
“We’ve added a lot more numbers, five new girls, who are still adjusting to what it’s like to be on varsity,” said Foley. “We have more depth, and there are going to be opportunities for all of them to contribute. I’m sure they will.”
ANDOVER BACK TO RUN-AND-GUN
After a history-making run to the Division 1 Final Four, you might not recognize reigning MVC champ Andover High this winter.
“We’re going back to small ball, to the way we always played with all those guards we’ve had,” said Warrior coach David Fazio, “and a little tall ball with the freshman (Luka Palermo) and sophomore (Sam Concemi). It’s just going to take them a little while to get there.”
The driving forces behind Andover’s power-ball campaigns of the recent past — Aidan Cammann and Logan Satlow — have moved on.
“It’s so weird, with the pandemic and everything from the last three years, it feels like those guys were with me for 15 years,” said Fazio. “Now, we get a new crop of kids that are hungry to learn. It’s been fun, but we’ve had to do a lot more teaching.”
Fazio’s crew will pick up the pace behind Eagle-Tribune All-Star guard Ryan MacLellan, who averaged 16 points a night last year.
“We’re so athletic,” said Fazio. “Guys like Chase Lembo and Lincoln Beal, they’re very good athletes.”