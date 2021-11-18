Girls Swimming
Charlotte Moulson became the latest in the unmatched legacy of Andover High girls swimming to make a major splash at states.
Moulson, a senior, delivered a stellar day, winning the 200 freestyle (1:54.83) and the 500 freestyle (5:07.93) at the Division 1 state swim meet on Saturday.
The Golden Warriors finished third as a team (242 points), not far behind their rival, champion Acton-Boxboro (350). Andover won the title in 2019, and the meet was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19.
“While, of course, we would’ve loved to defend our title as state champs,” said coach Patty Barrett, “with just seven qualifiers, we were thrilled to finish third. Led by captain Charlotte Moulson, who won two events and swam a personal best in the 200 free (1:54.83), our girls had some great swims and finishes.”
Golden Warrior Claire Neilly also shined, taking second in both the 200 IM (2:10.07) and the 100 butterfly (58.49) — setting personal records on both.
Maya Flatley added a third in the 100 freestyle (54.48) and a fourth in the 200 freestyle (2:00.89). Freshman Amelia Barron chipped in with fourths in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.84) and 200 IM (2:12.29).
Moulson, Flatley and Barron teamed with Neilly to take second in the 400 freestyle relay (3:38.89) and Alexandra Zetea to place fourth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:44.21).
Cross Country Kiley leads way at states
Molly Kiley ran to a fourth-place overall finish out of 157 runners with a time of 18:40.0 over Wrentham’s 3.1 mile course at the MIAA Division 1A state championship on Saturday.
Kiley finished just 12 seconds off the champion.
Leila Boudries was next in for Andover in 66th overall (20:56.3), while Claire Demersseman was 73rd (21:03.7). The Golden Warriors placed 13th as a team (304 points).
On the boys side, Colin Kirn grabbed a Golden Warrior-best 19th overall in 16:23.9. Matt Serrano was close behind in 23rd (16:26.9) while Dan Walsh was 68th (17:03.0). Andover placed 12th as a team (343).
Football Warriors fall to powerhouse Everett
Despite another big day for stars Lincoln Beal and Scotty Brown, Andover football fell to state power Everett 49-21 on Friday night in a non-playoff matchup.
The Golden Warriors fell to 5-6, while the Crimson Tide improved to 9-1 a week after being upset by Methuen in the Division 1 tournament.
Beal caught 10 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a 17-yard score. He now has 56 catches for 946 receiving yards on the season. Brown completed 16 passes for 243 yards and the two TDs. The two connected for a 65-yard pass.
Brian McSweeney led the Andover defense with 13 tackles, six of them solo. Beal added nine tackles and Samuel Joseph made eight stops. Stephen Medieros recovered a fumble.
Girls soccer Andover eliminated
After scoring a tournament upset in the first round, Andover girls soccer lost to Algonquin 1-0 last Tuesday.
The Golden Warriors finished the season a strong 12-5-3.
