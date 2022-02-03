Girls Basketball
The biggest week so far this season is upon the undefeated Andover High girls basketball team.
The Golden Warriors were first scheduled to travel to rival North Andover on Tuesday, before returning home to welcome archrival Central Catholic to the Dunn Gym on Friday (6:30 p.m.)
“That’s what you live for in the MVC,” said Andover star forward Anna Foley. “It’s Andover vs. Central. We beat them in the first game (50-37), so we know they’ll be coming for us. It should be a great game.”
The unbeaten Golden Warriors (10-0) entered the week ranked No. 3 in the MIAA’s state-wide Division 1 poll. But they weren’t about to be satisfied by those rankings.
“That’s great, but we can’t get complacent,” said Foley. “We have to keep our foot on the gas. We know we can achieve great things. We have to keep pushing.”
Added star forward Amelia Hanscom: “We always want to push for more. We’re happy with our record, but we will never be satisfied. We want to take this all the way.
Andover remained undefeated last Thursday, beating Methuen 56-25. The Golden Warriors led just 27-20 at halftime, then held the Rangers to just two baskets in the second half, both in the fourth quarter.
Foley led the way with 20 points, while Hanscom added 15 points.
“I thought Anna and Amelia played great,” said Andover coach Alan Hibino. “We can always count on their leadership and their resolve. I thought we got some nice bench play from Ari White and a few others.
...
Marissa Kobelski scored 13 points to help Andover beat Tewksbury 53-34 last Tuesday. Anna Foley scored a game-high 22 points and Amelia Hanscom added nine points for the winners.
Boys Basketball
MacLellan on fire
Ryan MacLellan continued to roll, scoring a team-high 19 points to help Andover hold off upset-minded Methuen 56-49 last Thursday. Aidan Cammann (13 points) and Logan Satlow (10 points) added strong games for the winners, who improved to 9-0 for the season.
...
Ryan MacLellan scored a game-high 15 points, hitting three 3-pointers, as Andover rolled past Tewksbury 72-36 last Tuesday. Richie Shahtanian and Danny Resendiz each added nine points for the winner.
Boys Swimming
Blanch rules diving
Dave Blanch won the diving (158.3) to help Andover edge rival Haverhill 93-85 last Wednesday. Will Moulson won the 200 IM (2:12.89), Henry Campbell took the 200 freestyle (1:55.48), Scott Kessel won the 500 freestyle (5:25.46) and Matvey Malinovski took the 100 backstroke (57.05).
...
Eric Xu won the 50 freestyle (23.02) and 100 breaststroke (1:03.34) and swam on the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays to help Andover beat Chelmsford 99-79 on Friday. Matvey Malinovski added wins in the 200 IM (2:01.86) and 100 freestyle (48.84) and swam on the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays and Ivan Giles won the 100 backstroke (58.55).
...
Matvey Malinovski won the 200 IM (2:05.19) and 100 freestyle (49.49), but Andover fell to state power St. John’s Prep 103-81 last Tuesday. Henry Campbell added a win in the 200 freestyle (1:51.40).
Girls Track
Livi and Claire in third
Livi Vives was third in the mile (6:07.9) and Claire DeMersseman was third in the 1,000 (3:30.0) to lead Andover at the MVC Girls Indoor Freshman-Sophomore Meet last Wednesday. Georgia Theriault was fourth in the 1,000 (3:30.3), Mikita Neogi was fifth in the 55 hurdles (10.7) and Rose Tarbox was fifth in the 300 (46.8).
Wrestling
Archambault’s 13-second pin
Nick Archambault needed just 13 seconds to score a pin at 126 pounds, helping Andover beat Masconomet 54-28 last Wednesday. Yasser Maita (220 pounds) added a pin in 0:27, Alex O’Brien (145 pounds) scored a pin in 0:55 and Max McNeeley (170 pounds) battled for a pin in 3:59.
Boys Hockey
DeMichaelis the hero
Senior Kevin DeMichaelis’ third period goal was the game-winner as Andover rallied from two goals down to beat Westford Academy on Sunday. Griffin Bucci, Matt Trudell and Braeden Archambault each added a goal for the Golden Warriors.
Boys Skiing
Kim leads the way
Sunjae Kim placed a team-best 13th overall in 27.47 to help Andover beat Haverhill 79-56 and Newburyport 93-42 last Monday.
...
Sunjae Kim took 12th overall (27.50) and Theo Hutchins was 21st (28.58) as the Golden Warriors fell to Masconomet 70-56 last Thursday.
Girls Skiing
Downey top Warrior
Brooke Downey placed 18th overall (33.24) and Bori Kim (33.53) was 19th as Andover topped Haverhill (100-35) and Newburyport (100-35) last Tuesday.
...
Brooke Downey placed 12th (30.24) as Andover beat rival North Andover (86-49), but lost to Masconomet (102-33) last Wednesday.
Girls Hockey
Andover wins two
Andover defeated Methuen-Tewksbury 3-1 on Friday. No scorers were reported.
...
Andover beat Westford Academy 8-2 last Wednesday. No scorers were reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.