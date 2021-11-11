Another late fall, another season in which Andover girls swimming performs its best in the postseason against the best of the best.
Let by a pair of victories by Claire Neilly, the Golden Warriors placed second as a team at the MIAA North Sectional girls swim championship on Sunday at WPI in Worcester.
The Golden Warriors (247 points) were well ahead of No. 3 Central Catholic (207 points). Action-Boxboro (356.5 points) earned the team title. Andover had won 19 of the last 22 team crowns. The event was cancelled last season due to COVID-19.
“The girls had some great swims,” said Golden Warriors head coach Patty Barrett. “Nearly all of them had their best times of the season at the meet. There were some terrific races and we were proud to finish as meet runner ups!”
Leading the way was Neilly. The sophomore won the 100 butterfly (58.92) and placed second in the 200 IM (2:11.56), less than two seconds behind the champion. She also swam on the winning 400 freestyle relay.
Also stepping up was Charlotte Moulson, who was recently named Merrimack Valley Conference Swimmer of the Year. Moulson was second in the 500 freestyle (5:10.40) and third in the 200 freestyle (1:56.48)
Amelia Barron took second in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.97) and then teamed with Moulson, Neilly and Maya Flatley to win the 400 freestyle relay (3:40.05). Barron was also eighth in the 100 backstroke (1:03.06)
Flatley also chipped in with a fourth in the 100 freestyle (54.31) and a fifth in the 50 freestyle (25.08). She also teamed with Moulson, Alexandra Zetea and Maggie McGlynn to take fourth in the 200 freestyle relay. Zetea was 11th in the 200 freestyle (2:05.32). McGlynn was 14th in the 50 freestyle (26.71).
Next up, the Golden Warriors will compete in the Division 1 championship on Nov. 13 (3:15 p.m.) at the Boston Sports Institute in Wellesley.
“I am very proud of the girls today,” said Barrett. “We’re looking forward to a great meet at states on Saturday.”
