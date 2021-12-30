At this time a year ago the manta was basically universal — “2020 was a year like no other!”
Well, 2021 was a very, vert unique year in its own right for Andover High sports.
It was a year that saw not one but two football seasons — one in the early spring and another in the traditional fall.
It saw an abbreviated winter season that went without a postseason — for reasons never really explained by the MIAA.
The postseason returned in the spring, and saw impressive runs by the baseball and softball team.
And once the fall returned, the field hockey team grabbed the title it had waited over a year for, along with some stellar performances in swimming and cross country.
So, here is a look at how Andover teams did in 2021:
Winter 2020 season
Team — Record — Top Performers
Boys Basketball — 11-1 — 6-foot-9 Division 1 college prospect Aidan Cammann (16.0 points per game), 5-foot-11 point guard Ryan MacLellan (9.8 ppg).
Girls Basketball — 9-3 — All-Scholastic Tatum Shaw (22.1 points per game), who scored over 1,000 career points, Amelia Hanscom (10.6 points, 8 rebounds per game).
Boys Hockey — 1-5-1 — Steve Ingram and Braden Archambault each scored a team-high two goals.
Girls Hockey — 8-4-0 — Lauren Adams (team-high 14 goals), captain Lilly Reeves (8 goals).
Gymnastics — won MVC Cup Division 1 title — Freshmen Molly Foster (second in all-around at MVC Cup), Gabby Bresnick (third in all-around at MVC Cup).
Boys Skiing — Fifth at North Shore Ski League Championship
Girls Skiing — Fourth at North Shore Ski League Championship
Boys Swimming — Completed in three meets
Fall 2 Season
Football — 5-2 — Lincoln Beal (412 yards, 3 TDs receiving, 703 yards, 6 TDs rushing), Scotty Brown (730 yards, 5 TDs passing, 449 yards, 10 TDs rushing).
Girls swimming — 8-0 — Claire Neilly, Jaclyn Ambrose, Ashley Grover, Maya Flatley, Charlotte Moulson
Spring Season
Baseball — 12-5, lost Division 1 North semifinals — Tanner O’Sullivan (.477, 15 runs, 15 RBIs), All-Scholastic Nolan Schirmer (.521, 23 RBIs), Anthony Teberio (.444, 16 RBIs, 1.42 ERA).
Softball — 11-7, lost Division 1 North semifinals — Paige Gillette (.488, 20 runs, 18 RBIs), Jackie Giordano (1.33 ERA, 127 strikeouts, .378 average).
Boys Lacrosse — 5-6, lost Division 1 North quarterfinals — Team did not report stats
Girls Lacrosse — 6-8, lost Division 1 North prelims — Tess Gobiel (37 goals), Lily Farnham (15 goals), Vanessa Pierni (13 goals).
Boys Tennis — 13-1, lost Division 1 North semifinals — All-Scholastic Reilly O’Brien (8-1), All-Scholastic Avi Janarthanan (7-1), doubles Sam Feng-Bryan Han Htun (4-0).
Girls Tennis — 14-1, lost Division 1 North final — Isabel Zhou (13-2), Jennie Wang (12-1, 10-0 vs. MVC).
Boys Track — Placed ninth at MVCs — Conor Moses (won javelin at North championship), DJ Walsh (third in mile at MVCs).
Girls Track — Placed third at MVCs — Olivia Foster (win MVC title in pole vault), Kathleen Yates (win discus at MVCs), Molly Kiley (second in mile at MVCs).
Wrestling — 7-3 — Jonathan Davila (9 wins), Sean Ballou (7 wins), Yasser Maita (6 wins).
Fall Season
Field Hockey — 22-0-1, Division 1 state champs — Emma Reilly (27 goals), Haley Carver (10 goals), Adelaide Weeden (15 shutouts).
Football — 5-6, lost Division 1 round of 16 — Lincoln Beal (1,038 yards, 12 TDs receiving, 945 yards, 13 TDs rushing), Scotty Brown (1,924 yards, 18 TDs passing, 6 TDs rushing)
Boys Soccer — 7-6-6, lost Division 1 prelims — Nik Previte (9 goals), Tyler Ardito (5 goals).
Girls Soccer — 12-5-3, lost Division 1 Round of 16 — Michaela Buckley (5 goals), Katie Ambrose (4 goals)
Cross Country — 9-1 (girls), 8-2 (boys) — Molly Kiley (won MVC title, third at Division 1 states), Matthew Serrano (fourth at MVCs), Colin Kirn (fifth at MVCs).
Golf — 7-7 — Noah Farland (fourth at MVC Open), Nick Ventura (fifth at MVC Open).
Girls Volleyball — 14-7, lost Division 1 Round of 32 — Ava Sipley (28.1 assists per match), Marissa Kobelski (12.3 kills per match).
Swimming — 8-2, placed third at Division 1 states — Charlotte Moulson (Division 1 champ in 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle), Claire Neilly (won North Sectional title in 100 butterfly).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.