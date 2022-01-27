Goalie JJ Quill was determined to make this winter his season.
After splitting time in net for the Andover High boys hockey team as a sophomore, then playing in just one game as a junior in the COVID-shortened season, senior year was Quill’s time to shine.
“I looked at this year as the year I would finally have the reigns to start in net,” said Quill. “Coming into the winter, I knew I would be getting most of the starts. So, my mentality was to get better and be the best goalie I could be anytime I was on the ice. I feel like I’m playing the best hockey I ever have, in about 16 years playing goalie.”
So far this winter, Quill has stepped up just as expected.
The netminder has been a rock with a 2.50 goals-against average for Andover High, which entered the week with at 5-5-0 on the season.
“We’ve had our ups and downs,” said Quill, a Pace lacrosse recruit. “But that’s what happens. We are working on being more consistent and finding our stride. I want to go hard every game. I don’t want to look back on this season and think that I could have done more to help the team go further.”
Among Quill’s top performances this season are a 28-save masterpiece in a 2-1 win over Hingham, which at one point was the No. 1-ranked team in Massachusetts, and 22 saves in a win over Westford Academy.
“JJ is one of our captains and a real team player,” said Andover coach Kevin Drew. “He is our rock. If he is not on we have little chance to win. He’s one of the quiet leaders, so when he speaks he gets the attention of the whole team a very hard worker.”
A goalie since the early days of youth hockey, Quill first joined the Andover High varsity team as a freshman, serving mainly as a practice player.
As a sophomore, he saw increased varsity time. He made 20 saves to shut out archrival Central Catholic, 23 saves to blank Chelmsford and 26 saves to again beat Central Catholic.
But, last winter, Quill found himself stuck behind a senior, appearing in just one game in Andover’s six-game COVID-shortended season.
“It was kind of tough,” he said. “I understood, but no one likes sitting on the bench, when they feel they can contribute to the team. COVID made the whole season crazy, but I was still disappointed. I wanted to play.”
So Quill set his focus on working out and preparing for his senior season, earning the full-time starting job.
“I’ve felt very comfortable in net,” he said. “It wears you down physically, playing every game. I had to make adjustments to keep my body in shape. It’s been ice, stretch and hydrate!”
Standing 5-foot-6, Quill relies on athleticism to succeed.
“Being on the smaller side, I have to rely on my athleticism to bail me out of some sports,” he said. “I have to look around and get to a spot faster, where a taller goalie might rely on height and length. I have to be speedy, flexible and athletic.”
Quill — whose sister Shayla is a junior track standout and his older sister Madison (AHS class of 2019) was a gymnastics star at Andover High — now hopes to keep his senior season going for as long as possible.
“I want to keep the momentum going,” he said. “I want to keep making saves, not letting goals in, and leading my team to victories.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.