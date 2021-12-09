Lots of very talented Andover High athletes were honored as All-Merrimack Valley Conference and as MVC All-Stars this fall.
The Golden Warriors dominated the MVC’s Most Valuable Player catagories, with Emma Reilly (field hockey), Molly Kiley (girls cross country), Charlotte Moulson (swimming) and Lincoln Beal (football) all taking home MVP honors.
Also taking home Coach of the Year honors were Maureen Noone (field hockey), Sue Kiley (girls cross country) and Meghan Matson (girls soccer).
FOOTBALL
All-MVC: Scotty Brown, Jr., QB; Brian McSweeney, Soph., LB; Lincoln Beal, Jr., RB; Jason Osborne, Jr., OL/DL
All-Stars: Tyler Fabbri Sr. DB; Danny Hunter Jr. OL; Bret Mondejar Jr. WR; Luke Newton Sr. OL
Honors: Lincoln Beal, Division 1 offensive MVP
FIELD HOCKEY
All-MVC: Anna Broderick, Jr., back; Rose MacLean, Jr., midfield; Abby Miller, Sr., back; Emma Reilly, Jr., back
All-Stars: Ella Brockelman, Sr.; Hailey Doherty, Sr.; Adelaide Weeden, Jr.
Honors: Emma Reilly, Division 1 MVP; Maureen Noone, Division 1 Coach of the Year
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
All-MVC: Molly Kiley, Jr.
All-Stars: Leila Boudries, Sr.; Claire Demersseman, Frosh.; Anika Kapadia, Soph.; Abby Redington, Sr.; Mary Lonergan, Jr.; Olivia Vives, Soph.
Honors: Molly Kiley, Division 1 MVP; Sue Kiley, Division 1 Coach of the Year.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
All-MVC: Matthew Serrano, Sr.; Colin Kirn, Jr.; D.J. Walsh, Sr.
All-Stars: Ian Cox, Sr.
GOLF
All-MVC: Nick Ventura, Sr.; Noah Farland, Jr.
All-Stars: Jack Simms, Jr.
BOYS SOCCER
All-MVC: Emerson Lund, Sr.; Nik Previte, Sr.
All-Stars: Tyler Ardito, Sr.; John Bessette, Jr.
GIRLS SOCCER
All-MVC: Michaela Buckley, Soph.; Ashley Sheldon, Jr.; Dylan Troy, Sr.
All-Stars: Katie Ambrose, Jr.
Honors: Meghan Matson, Division 1 Coach of the Year
VOLLEYBALL
All-MVC: Ava Sipley, Sr.; Marissa Kobelski, Jr.
All-Stars: Sophia Pierce, Jr.
GIRLS SWIMMING
All-MVC: Charlotte Moulson, Amelia Barron, Claire Neilly, Maya Flatley
All-Stars: Rachel Cordio, Maggie McGlynn, Alexandra Zetea
Honors: Charlotte Moulson, Division 1 MVP; Andover, League Champions
