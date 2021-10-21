HAVERHILL — In dire need of a victory after three tough weeks, Andover High placed the ball in the hands of their star.
Lincoln Beal responded by rushing for two touchdowns and catching two more scores as the Golden Warriors pulled away from Haverhill High, 42-21, on Friday night at Haverhill Stadium.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Golden Warriors (3-3) and kept their tournament hopes alive heading into Friday’s game against Lowell.
After the game, Andover coach EJ Perry told his team he considered this win “Game 1” as they head down the stretch of the regular season.
“This was huge for us,” said Perry. “That’s why I brought out the seniors (in his post-game speech). We have just nine seniors on the team and every one of them did their jobs tonight.”
Andover held a slim 22-21 lead entering the final quarter. But Beal (12 carries, 119 yards rushing) changed that quickly, bolting 54 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the quarter.
Golden Warriors Tyler Fabbri and Luke Newton then each came up with a huge turnover leading to a touchdowns as Andover pulled away in the fourth quarter.
Fabbri stepped in front of the receiver at the 39-yard line and raced, untouched, 61-yards for a “pick-6” touchdown and a 35-21 Andover lead.
On the next position, the Hillies drove to the Andover 5, but an errant pitch put the ball on the turf. Newton, a defensive lineman, scooped up the fumble and started rumbling toward the end zone. Around the Haverhill 40, he handed the ball to teammate Patrick Cote, and the fleet-footed defensive back finished the touchdown return and put the game away.
“We just had too many mental mistakes,” said Haverhill Coach Tim O’Connor. “We were undisciplined a couple of times and got out of our offense. A couple of times we thought we’d be able to do certain things but we weren’t able to.”
Beal gave the Golden Warriors the early lead on a 1-yard touchdown run, capping a 13-play, 76 yard drive.
After Haverhill tied it, Andover quickly regained the lead on a 52-yard scoring strike from Scotty Brown (7 of 12, 142 yards, 2 TD) to Beal. The pair hooked up again just before the half, this time from 34 yards out, giving Andover a 22-13 lead at intermission.
The Golden Warriors will now look to top a Lowell team that is just 1-6, but that victory came last week over a Lawrence squad that beat Andover a month ago.
Andover 42, Haverhill 21
Andover (3-3): 7 15 0 20 — 42
Haverhill (0-6): 0 13 8 0 — 21
First Quarter
And — Lincoln Beal 1 run (Luis Gunera kick) 7:10
Second Quarter
Hav — Victor Martinez 7 run (Joe Spero kick) 11:23
Hav — Martinez 3 run (kick failed) 6:17
And — Beal 52 pass from Elijuah Botkin (Gunera kick) 4:28
And — Beal 14 pass from Botkin (Beal rush) 1:55
Third Quarter
Hav — Nolen Skafas 3 run (Skafas rush) 1:55
Fourth Quarter
And — Beal 54 run (rush fails) 11:47
And — Tyler Fabbri 61 Interception return (Gunera kick) 8:57
And — Patrick Cote 40 fumble return (Gunera kick) 2:20
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: ANDOVER (16-118) — Lincoln Beal 12-119, Scotty Brown 2-0, Campbell Morrison 2-(-1)
PASSING: ANDOVER — Brown 7-12-0-142
RECEIVING: ANDOVER — Lincoln Beal 5-115, Bret Mondejar 1-21, Campbell Morrison 1-7
