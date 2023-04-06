BASEBALLHead Coach: Dan Grams
2022 Record: 12-10, lost Division 1 Round of 16
Returning starters: Chase Lembo, sr., p/3b; John Bessette, sr., 2b/ss; Braeden Archambault, sr., of/2b
Returning lettermen: Luke Bardetti, sr., p/1b/3b; Tim Boese, sr., p/2b; Teddy Gibson, jr., p/2b; Patrick Cote, jr., of/3b; Jack Gruenberg, sr., p/1b; Chris Jaillet, soph., p/of; Cam Norton, jr., p/3b; Mason Rosner, sr., p/of/inf
Promising newcomers: Alex Berman, soph., p/3b; Brady Carlson, jr., 1b/3b; Will Dever, soph., c/3b; Alex Hubler, soph., p/1b; Ryan Jaillet, soph., c; Steffan Lembo, soph., ss; Sean Napolitano, soph., p/of; Brody Harris, soph., p/of; Gavin Motley, soph., c; Ben Workman, jr., p/inf; Charlie Trapp, soph., p/of
Captains: Chase Lembo, Braeden Archambault
Outlook: Tradition-rich Andover was right in the thick of the MVC race into the final week. The Warriors will look to take it a step further this time around, hoping to dethrone the champs.
Dual threat Chase Lembo is a cornerstone, coming off a five-win season on the mound and .375, 14 RBI season at the plate.
Middle infielder John Bessette is another bigtime threat. He hit .323 with eight RBIs.
SOFTBALL
Head Coach: Rick Quattrocchi
2022 Record: 2-18
Returning Starters: Maddie Parrish, Sr., C; Alyssa Sellinger, Sr., 3B; Katie O’Brien, Sr., SS; Adelaide Weeden, Sr., 2B; Eliza Rousseau, Sr., CF; Kate Walsh, Sr., OF/1B
Returning Lettermen: Eliza O’Sullivan, Sr., OF/Inf.; Maggie Vives, Sr., OF
Promising Newcomers: Kerin O’Brien, Jr., 1B; Ava Vieira, Jr., 1B/OF; Lila Magenheim, Soph., P/OF; Linda Morgante, Soph., Inf.; Aria Frazier, Frosh., C; Molly Portschert, Frosh., P
Outlook: A year after winning only two of its 20 games, Andover looks to rebound with six starters and couple more key lettermen returning.
Leading the way will be senior catcher Maddie Parrish, a two-time captain, with fellow seniors Alyssa Sellinger, Katie O’Brien and Adelaide Weeden in the infield. Eliza Rousseau will play center while Kate Walsh will split her time between first and the outfield.
Senior lettermen Maggie Vives and Eliza O’Sullivan will be expected to step up in the outfield.
The senior leadership will be even more important as Quattrocchi will send freshman Molly Portschert to the mound in the Warriors’ April 10 opener against Peabody.
“The MVC is always good,” said fifth-year Andover coach Rick Quattrocchi, who has coached in the state for more than 30 years. “When I came here after spending a long time in the Middlesex League, I was asked what the best league in the state was and I said the Middlesex, of course. At the (end-of-season) league meeting, even before the other coaches asked me again, I told them (the MVC) was the best.”