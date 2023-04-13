GIRLS LACROSSE2022 Record: 11-7
Head Coach: Ally Stager
Returning Starters/Lettermen: Rose MacLean, Sr.; Hannah Jordan, Sr.; Brooke Cedorchuk, Sr.; Lizzie Gaffney, Sr.; Amy Pinkham, Sr.; Ella Vidoni, Jr.; Maddie Shattuck, Jr.; Haley Carver, Jr.; Taylor Edgarton, Jr.; Jesselle Brussard, Soph.; Allie Batchelder, Jr.
Promising Newcomers: Caroline Lewis, Jr.; Elyse Fergus, Jr.; Lucy MacLean, Soph.; Bella DiFiorie, Soph.; Grace Johnson, Soph.; Sophie Nesbitt, Soph.; Scarlet Glass, Soph.; Vivian Aloi, Soph.; Avery Pitts, Frosh.
Captains: Rose MacLean, Hannah Jordan, Brooke Cedorchuk
Breakdown: Fresh off leading the Andover field hockey team to its second straight Division 1 state title, and the hockey team to the Division 1 semifinals, three-sport Eagle-Tribune All-Star Rose MacLean leads the Golden Warriors into the 2023 spring.
Last spring, MacLean scored 22 goals, including two in Andover’s first win over North Andover since 2017, and was selected All-MVC Division 1.
Also back are the likes of All-MVC pick Haley Carver and field hockey/ice hockey/lacrosse standouts Brooke Cedorchuk and goalie Allie Batchelder.
“Definitely excited by all the young talent we have added this season and looking forward to replacing our attack and revamping our style of play,” said head coach Ally Stager.
VOLLEYBALLHead Coach: EJ Perry
2022 Record: 13-8, Division 1 Round of 32
Returning Starters: Marco Gomez-Cabo, jr., Setter/Outside Hitter; Alexander Marshall, sr., Middle Hitter; David Gao, sr., Right Side; Enzo Masters, sr., Libero; Griffin Connell, jr., Outside Hitter
Returning Lettermen: Ian Armstrong, sr., Right Side; Andres Casillas, sr., Outside Hitter; Gyumin (Kevin) Lee, sr., Defensive Specialist; Vincent Xu, sr., Libero; Armaan Chowdhary, jr., Setter; Isaac William, jr., Outside Hitter; Teddy Addesa, soph., Middle Hitter; Sergey Bielecki, jr., Outside Hitter; James Bourgeois, jr., Outside Hitter; Dylan Becker, soph., Setter/Outside Hitter; Tristan Berty, soph., Outside Hitter; Timothy Conners, soph., Right Side; Aaron Han, soph., Defensive Specialist; Alexander Liu, soph., Defensive Specialist
Promising Newcomers: Charles Rainville, sr., Middle Hitter; Noah Chanthaboun, jr., Outside Hitter; Gavin Lohan, jr., Outside Hitter; Zachary Medjamia, frosh., Defensive Specialist; Aryan Patel, soph., Middle Hitter; Charles Romano, soph., Outside Hitter; Naoise Ruiz-Boylan, soph., Outside Hitter; Carter Yee, soph., Middle Hitter/Outside Hitter; Colby Ardizzone, frosh., Defensive Specialist; Sedrick Fabre, frosh., Defensive Specialist; Christian Kashila, frosh., Defensive Specialist; William Lau, frosh., Setter; Shaoquing (Peter) Luo, frosh., Setter; Marco Masters, frosh., Defensive Specialist; Eitan Sharon, frosh., Outside Hitter; Caleb Won, frosh., Outside Hitter; Jack Yanowitz, frosh., Defensive Specialist; Hank Schwartz, frosh., setter
Captains: Alexander Marshall
Breakdown: Legendary coach EJ Perry returns at the helm of the Warriors, and junior Marco Gomez-Cabo is hungry for more this season.
Gomez-Cabo, a first team MVC conference selection in his sophomore campaign, played on a club team during the winter and looks to play just how he did last season, leading Andover statistically in every category besides kills per contest, and digs.