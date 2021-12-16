The moments were surreal for Andover’s Charlotte Mouson, as she stood in front of many of the state’s premier swimmers.
After a long and productive high school career, Moulson was finally an individual state champion — not once but twice.
“I still can’t believe that moment actually happened!” said Moulson. “If you had told my freshman self that I would win two events at States, I would’ve asked if you were talking to the right person. It feels amazing to have all of the work I’ve put into the sport pay off.”
The senior solidified her legacy in the storied history of Andover High swimming with a monster day at Division 1 states in November.
Moulson won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:54.83, more than 3.5 seconds better than No. 2, then won the 500 freestyle in 5:07.93, more than 16 seconds better than the runner-up.
“As a freshman who watched my senior friends win events and titles,” she said, “I never once believed that I would be in their shoes one day.”
Moulson was inspired to swim by her father, who swam in England’s Olympic Trials as a teenager, then fell in love with the sport during “mommy and me” swim lessons as a child.
As a freshman, she swam on the 200 freestyle relay that was second at North Sectionals, and was fifth in the 500 freestyle (5:22.11) at Division 1 states. A year later, she placed second in the 500 freestyle (5:09.60) at North sectionals and swam on the winning 200 freestyle relay to help Andover earn its sixth straight Division 1 team title.
She hoped to build on that success as a sophomore, but COVID delayed the season, and cancelled the postseason.
“Going into last year’s season with the knowledge that states couldn’t take place was definitely heartbreaking for the team,” Moulson said. “While nothing could recreate the excitement surrounding the state meet, the team still maintained its traditions, and even started a few new ones. We made the most of it.”
This fall, the swim season returned to normal, and Mouslon delivered an outstanding final campaign.
After a dominant regular season, and taking third in the 200 freestyle (1:56.48) and second in the 500 freestyle (5:10.40) at North sectionals, Moulson wasted not time making her mark at the Division 1 state meet.
“The 200 freestyle is the first race of the state meet,” she said. “I knew that my team was relying on me to secure points, and I knew that winning this event would set up my confidence for the rest of the meet. After about the first 50 yards, I started to pull ahead, and the rest of the race was a blur.
“When I hit the wall, the first thing I saw was a time I never imagined I would go. Then, exhausted but smiling, I looked over at my coaches and teammates to see them excitedly cheering from the deck. As I stood on the podium, I felt honored to represent not only the dedication I have for the sport, but also the hard work that my coaches put in.”
After winning that race, she had to dig deep for her second individual title, in the 500 freestyle.
“The 200 freestyle takes a lot out of any swimmer, so swimming an even longer race not long after was no walk in the park — or pool,” she said. “On the blocks before the race, I knew it was going to hurt; I also knew that I wasn’t just swimming for myself, but for my team.
“In the water, the first 100 yards felt smooth, and then as soon as I pulled away from the others my limbs started to burn. At this point in the 500, you either give in to the pain or dig deeper, and all I can say is I’m so glad my coaches wore their hot pink shirts to the meet because their cheering got me through the race.”
She rounded out her day by swimming on the 400 freestyle relay that was second (3:39.89) and the 200 freestyle relay that was fourth (1:44.21).
Moulson then reflected on her time as a Golden Warrior.
“While I’m incredibly proud to represent the hard work that my teammates put in everyday, I like to think my legacy goes beyond what I did in the water,” she said. “In my four years competing for the Warriors, I’ve formed bonds with amazing athletes that I hope will last beyond my high school career, and these mean more to me than any title ever could. My teammates have been my second family and will always have a special place in my heart, as I hope I do in theirs.”
