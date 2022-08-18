ABBY BUCKLEY
Andover track
OVERCAME BRAIN SURGERY
Abby was a thrower for the Andover High girls track team this spring. Her story, according to coach Peter Comeau, is both amazing and inspiring. She had brain surgery last year and when she was cleared to go back to school she went to every practice to support her teammates.
She was able to return to competition this year, but oftentimes would get major head aches. But she still competed through it, said coach Comeau.
Also a star in the classroom, the Andover High senior is headed St. Louis University in the fall.
TYLER FABBRI
Andover track
OVERCAME FAMILY LOSS
Andover High track coach Peter Comeau has a special place in his heart for senior trackster Tyler Fabbri. A noted “great” teammate, Tyler was the alternate on the talented 4X100 relay team.
Tyler’s dad passed away the night before the state meet recently, yet he wanted to show up to run so as to not let his teammates down.
“This is a special young man,” said Comeau. “He’s the kind of person you want to coach, a true leader and a hero.”