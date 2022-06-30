EDITOR’S NOTE: One of late sportswriter Michael Muldoon’s pride and joys during his 35-year journalism career was honoring the region’s lesser know athletes in the Andover native’s “Unsung Heroes” feature. Over the next few weeks, we’ll look back at the Andover Unsung Heroes he honored for the 2021-22 school year.
CASEY MICHAEL
Field Hockey
AMAZING TRANSFER
There aren’t too many people who have done what Casey did. The former soccer player switched this season to field hockey and started for the state champs!
“Casey put a tremendous amount of work in,” said coach Maureen Noone. “She plays wherever we need her, using her ice hockey stick skills.”
As noted the 5-3 sophomore also plays hockey for the Golden Warriors. Field hockey is in the blood as mom, Stephanie Benotti Michael, was an All-American at Springfield College. Her brother, Cameron, is a promising 6th grade athlete.
Michael has a yellow Lab named Lucy and enjoys summers in Ogunquit.
Casey’s favorites include Doherty School teacher David Pisca, “The Grinch” and Bruin Brad Marchand.
TONY COCCHIARO
Andover Football
GREAT TO COACH
E.J. Perry raved about the 6-0, 215-pound senior lineman. He said, “He’s the reason that you coach high school football. Even on the coldest, rainiest and most trying days, he gives 100%.”
Antonio “Tony” Cocchiaro IV also is a thrower in track. Tony has three dogs: an Akita (Chika), a Greater Swiss Mountain dog (Angel), and a Husky chocolate Lab mix (Shira).
He enjoys hiking in Harold Parker and mountain biking. His sister, Ashley, was an AHS softball captain, and dad played football and track for the Golden Warriors.
Cocchiaro’s favorites include meat loaf, Drake, his history teacher Mathew Perry and the sci-fi TV show “Stargate SG-1.”
AMANDA OLTMAN
Andover Gymnastics
PLEASURE TO COACH
Andover coach Marlena Bresnick said, “Amanda is hard working and dedicated to the sport. She’s a pleasure to coach.”
The 5-7 sophomore moved from New Jersey at age 6. Her sister, Sarah, is a dancer.
Oltman is a talented painter with winter nature scenes a favorite. She enjoys traveling and had a dream vacation to Paris, where the Arc de Triomphe was an unforgettable site.
Amanda’s favorites include spaghetti, “Grey’s Anatomy,” Simone Biles, her math teacher at West Junior High Marj Andresen, the movie “White Christmas” with Bing Crosby, crooners Adele and Taylor Swift, and the book “Nothing But Trouble.”