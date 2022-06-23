EDITOR’S NOTE: One of late sportswriter Michael Muldoon’s pride and joys during his 35-year journalism career was honoring the region’s lesser know athletes in the Andover native’s “Unsung Heroes” feature. Over the next few weeks, we’ll look back at the Andover Unsung Heroes he honored for the 2021-22 school year.
ISABEL RODENBERGER
Girls Volleyball
Busy Warrior
Rodenberger, a 5-6 defensive specialist, was always on the go. She played varsity volleyball, was a leader of Andover’s Interact Club and Mock Trial Club, and does some impressive volunteer work.
She organized a group of 60 athletes, classmates and coaches for the “Walk to end Alzheimer’s.”
Coach Jane Bergin said, “Izzy worked tirelessly to crack the lineup. She was ‘all in’ and treated each player with kindness and respect.”
Isabel is part Mexican and has visited the country over 30 times. She enjoys traveling (obviously!) and biking.
Rodenberger’s favorites include chicken pot pie, the TV show “BoJack Horseman,” soccer great Abby Wambach, AHS health teacher Holly Breen, and the movie “Coraline.”
NICK ENTNER
Football
SNAP DECISION
Nick did track during the 2021 Fall 2 season, so was a bit rusty in the fall fall. But he was ready when called on. He was a center and was near flawless on snaps, including when Andrew Wetterwald made three field goals in Game 2 against Acton-Boxboro.
Coach E.J. Perry said, “Many of the freshman and sophomore linemen look up to him.”
Nick’s brother, Ben, plays at Colby. Another brother, Will, is an eighth-grader who plays football, too. Their grandfather, Sam Solomon, is a legendary 50-year pressman at The Eagle-Tribune.
Entner was honored for excellence in both biology and technical theater. He’s a big David Ortiz fan and his favorite teacher was Krissandra Fields.
MADDIE DiGIORGIO
Field Hockey
JEKYLL AND HYDE
Coach Maureen Noone said, “Maddie is the kindest person you could meet when out of her gear but when in net she was aggressive and tenacious.”
She played for the varsity and JV teams. In the opener vs. Cohasset, she got the call late due to injury to start varsity and she shined in a 5-0 win.
The 5-6 junior-to-be also does lacrosse and winter track. She has three dogs (Brady, Bella, Libby) and a Beta fish (Ruby). DiGiorgio makes a mean chocolate chip cookie. The secret? Brown the butter and sea salt.
Mom, Jessica, scored 12 goals her first two years in soccer at Rogers Williams University. Maddie’s favorite teacher was Doherty Middle School math teacher Dolores Cusack.