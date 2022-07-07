EDITOR’S NOTE: One of late sportswriter Michael Muldoon’s pride and joys during his 35-year journalism career was honoring the region’s lesser know athletes in the Andover native’s “Unsung Heroes” feature. Over the next few weeks, we’ll look back at the Andover Unsung Heroes he honored for the 2021-22 school year.
ARI WHITE
Basketball
READY WHEN NEEDED
Andover was shorthanded against Billerica and White, a 5-8 junior, delivered bigtime with 11 points in a 32-28 win.
Coach Alan Hibino said, “She’s willing to do anything to help our team.”
Ari, whose full name is Artemis, is the youngest of seven children and the only girl. Her brother, Peter White (AHS ‘08), was a star for coach Dave Fazio’s boys team. Another brother, Lucius, rowed at Holy Cross.
Dad, Ian White, is a well known orchestra leader. Ari loves music, too, but jokes she only sings “when nobody is listening.”
White’s favorites include cheeseburgers, Kanye West and her St. Augustine’s 8th grade teacher Mary Ann Rex.
AMANDA KIM
Gymnastics
FEARS NOTHING
Coach Marlena Bresnick said, “Beautiful to watch on floor and beam, and powerful on vault. Demonstrating no fear to attack new skills and motivated to better herself at each practice.”
The 5-foot-4 senior-to-be is also on the tennis team. Her sister, Annette Kim, plays tennis for Gordon College.
A National Honor Society student, Amanda is taking AP U.S. History and AP English. Kim enjoys baking and makes a mean banana bread. The Wood Hill School grad plays the keyboard.
Her favorites include Korean food, Taylor Swift, the Winter Olympics especially curling, Olympic gold medal gymnast Sunisa Lee and her eighth grade science teacher Scott Govoni.
LARRY LIU
Andover Volleyball
BRILLIANT SCHOLAR
Liu is a National Merit Scholar finalist who scored a near-perfect 1,590 on his SATs (800 math).
Larry, who moved from Salem, N.H., five years ago, runs a chapter of the non-profit organization World Computer Exchange and is leaning toward attending UMass Amherst’s honors college. He’s captain of Andover’s science team and president of the computer science club.
Liu has a special talent for serving with a couple key aces this season.
Larry’s father unexpectedly passed in the fall and he’s become a father figure to his freshman brother Alex, a JV volleyball player.
Coach E.J. Perry said, “His father would be very proud of Larry.”
MAGGIE COSENTINO
Gymnastics
BLOGS AND SPLITS
Not only is Maggie a fine gymnast, but she already has her own blog. “The Sunshine Moment” gives lifestyle tips and insights.
Coach Marlena Bresnick said, “Maggie is an incredible athlete, strong, talented, and fun to watch. Her love for the sport is infectious.”
The 5-5 junior works summers as a hostess at the Wild Goose Tavern in Chatham. She has mastered an eye-popping number of yummy oatmeal recipes. She has a Portuguese Water Dog named Stella. Her brother, Kasey, plays soccer at St. John’s Prep.
Cosentino’s favorites include sushi, “Gossip Girl” and “Vampire Diaries,” gold medal gymnast Sunni Lee, Bancroft School 5th grade teacher Julie Lovejoy, the movie “Avengers: Infinity War” and Kanye West.