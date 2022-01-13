For Andover’s Kathleen Yates, two of her greatest passions — basketball and baking — are not as different as they seem.
“I approach both baking and basketball methodically,” said Yates. “With baking, I will repeat recipes until I’ve mastered them. That’s very similar to how someone might practice taking a shot or running a drill repeatedly in basketball.”
That strategy seems to be working very well on both accounts.
The Andover High junior not only draws rave reviews for her delicious baked goods, she’s also a standout on the court.
Yates is in her third season as a go-to forward for the perennial power Andover High girls basketball team, leading the Golden Warriors to a 4-0 record going into the week.
“It feels amazing to be back on the court for a pretty much regular season,” said Yates, a member of the National Honor Society. “We love having our fans back to cheer us on and hope we’re able to continue to play for them. This is my third year on the varsity team, and my responsibilities have definitely grown over the past three years.”
Yates was averaging 3.0 points per game through four games, while serving as one of Andover’s top rebounders and defenders.
“Kathleen is a selfless individual and a relentless competitor who is willing to do anything to help the team succeed,” said Andover head coach Alan Hibino. “She is an amazing teammate, leader and person on and off the court. She has an extremely bright future ahead of her in whatever she chooses to do academically and/or athletically.”
As a freshman, Yates was a key member of the Andover hoops team that made a Cinderella run to the Division 1 state championship game — before the game was canceled at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Last winter, she helped the Golden Warriors to a 9-3 record in a COVID-shortened season in which there was no postseason.
“It’s definitely been difficult navigating seasons with COVID,” she said. “When the state championship was canceled two years ago it was very tough for the team. We felt like we lost a big opportunity to validate our season and program as underdogs. We all felt for the seniors. I think I can speak on behalf of the girls that we are more than excited that the state tournament is back this year.
“My strengths as a player are being a rebounder and a defender. I worked a lot over the summer and I definitely am also stepping into more of a shooting role this year.”
Baker and track thrower
Since childhood, a passion for Yates has been baking.
“I’ve been baking for as long as I can remember,” she said. “I think what truly got me into it was always wanting to eat the raw cookie dough or batter that my mom and older sisters Ellie and Caroline would make.
“I enjoy baking a wide variety of treats. My favorite things to bake include coffee cake, rolls, and a wide variety of cookies.”
A brand new passion for Yates, starting last spring, is throwing the discus and javelin for the Andover track team.
“I was going to just run track and not do throwing,” said Yates. “But it was my sister, Caroline, and my dad that pushed me to try discus and signed me up for the throwing team. I really enjoyed discus from the start and decided to focus most of my practice time to it.”
Last spring, Yates won the MVC title (102-5) and was fifth at Division 1 North in the discus. She also took fourth at MVCs in the javelin (91-8).
“My first try at the discus did not go too well!” she said. “I somehow threw it underhand! My throws coach, Brian Saad, pushed me to stick with it, and later that week I took off. Winning MVC’s was very shocking to me. During MVCs, girls javelin and discus were happening at the same time. I had to run between the two events. I found out I won the discus right before I took my final throw for javelin. I was so excited to move on to states.”
