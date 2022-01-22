The Final Score
Andover - Anastasios Moshonisiou, 92, passed away on Jan. 13, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Elene (Martakis) Moshonisiou. Devoted father of Elene Viscosi-Spieler, Barbara Kasseris, and the late Pauline Bouboulis. Also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.…
Beverly - George Layden passed away on January 13th at the age of 86. He lived in Beverly, but was formerly a long time resident of Andover. A private person he liked going to the Andover Library to sit and read. He leaves his sister, Carolyn Gage and her husband William of Jaffrey, NH. As h…
