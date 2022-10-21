In the coming weeks the Andover will be hosting a dozen in person and online meetings to inform the public about the upcoming Special Town Meeting planned for Dec. 1.
The meeting has been called to address a budget deficit in the West Elementary and Shawsheen Preschool building project. Building committee members have said the deficit is the results of an increase in buildings costs, due to supply chain issues, the war in Ukraine, inflation and other factors.
The amount of money the town is asking for has not been confirmed yet, but is likely to be between $15 and 17 million. The resulting annual tax increase for a request of $17 million would come out to about $74, for the average value single-family home, according to a fact sheet released by the town.
The following information sessions will be taking place between now and the date of the meeting. All virtual meetings require preregistration. To register for a virtual meeting visit the Andover Public School's website.
- Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 12 p.m., Virtual
- Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 8:00 a.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
- Tuesday, Nov.1, 2022 7:00 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
- Saturday, Nov. 5, 202210:00 a.m., Virtual
- Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 12:00 a.m., Virtual
- Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 7:00 p.m., School Committee Room 30 Whittier Court – 2nd floor
- Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 12:00 p.m, Virtual
- Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 10:00 a.m., West Elementary School, 58 Beacon Street
- Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 3:30 p.m., School Committee Room, 30 Whittier Court – 2nd floor
- Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 8:00 a.m., Virtual
- Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 12:00 a.m., Virtual
- Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 7:00 p.m., West Elementary School, 58 Beacon Street
For more information on the upcoming Special Town Meeting visit the town's website.