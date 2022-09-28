Will finish and fact check with interview with Blumstein on Sept. 29
The Andover Select Board has voted to hold a special town meeting in November in order to address the West Elementary/Shawsheen building project which is now over budget. The meeting will be held on Nov. 30 and will be used to secure more funding for the project which according to Joel Blumstein, the chair of the committee in charge of the project, is currently 14% over budget.
In the meantime Blumstein said work will continue to be done on the project.
“Many of the projects are seeing the effects of supply chain shortages,” said Alan De Haan, senior project architect at SMMA. “it really boils down to a labor shortage across the country.''
De Haan talked about a number of other school projects in the region that were in similar situations.
Andrew Flanagan, town managed added that unneeded contingency funds will not be borrowed.
Flanagan said it would be an $83 increase in tax for the average household, the original project was around $400.
Blumstein said that a drop in prices was unlikely.
“Maybe the rate of increase will slow, but to expect that it will decrease, at least from everything I have been told, is unlikely,” Blumstein said.