Two recently released inspection reports from the USDA show multiple instances where researchers at ORA Inc, in Andover, failed to comply with Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (IACUC) protocol while testing on rabbits.
The report details direct and a critical violations. According to the USDA’s Inspection Guide, a direct noncompliance is a critical noncompliance that is currently(at the time of inspection) having a serious or severe adverse effect on the health and well being of an animal.”
The direct noncompliance occurred when during a test involving the application of an contact lens to both eyes “four rabbits exhibited severe conjunctival swelling and redness.” Per the report, the rabbits were so reluctant to open their eyes that anesthetic was used to restrain several of the animals. This varies from protocol that states in the report that“if symptoms of ocular pain become so severe that the animal cannot open the eye and is reluctant to manually manipulate the eye to open, the animal will be euthanized.” This incident occurred during an investigation on April 27 and April 28, 2022.
The critical non compliance as stated in the report came as a result of an incident centering around a device used to study rabbits and rodents. The device was incorrectly deployed which resulted in the deaths of three three rabbits. This incident occurred on July 13, 2021.
A spokesperson for ORA inc responded to the incidents over email saying,
"Integrity and professionalism are at the heart of Ora’s mission. Ora took corrective action in response to these isolated incidents, including self-reporting the July 13, 2021, event and related remedial action to the internal and external individuals and entities with oversight of Ora testing activity, including the USDA. Ora was cited by USDA for the incident. Ora also immediately halted the April 28, 2022, study when observed by an Ora supervisor, and purchased and installed new equipment and initiated new procedures."
Another incident involved the failure of the light controls which resulted in continuous illumination for a week of a housing room which contained rabbits. There were also reported instances of “loss of temperature control in the vivarium.”
The spokesperson said they have already taken measures to stop any future incidents of noncompliance including the firing of one employee.
Stop Animal Exploitation Now(SAEN) an animal rights group founded with the purpose of eliminating testing on animals say they will push the USDA to administer punitive measures against ORA inc. Michael Budkie founder of SAEN said the USDA has the power to pursue fines against ORA, with the maximum penalty of $10,000 per infraction.
Budkie said the largest penalty ever given totaled to $3.5 million against Santa Cruz Biotechnology. However, Budkie said sometimes the penalty will sometimes only amount to a warning.
In general Budkie said failure to follow protocol is pretty common, however Budkie said direct violations for laboratories are rarer.
