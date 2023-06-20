Andover native Elissa Kalver was diagnosed with Stage IV metastatic breast cancer in 2021. She reacted to the news by starting WE GOT THIS, which works to bring people diagnosed with cancer the items they need.
Kalver, who lives in Los Angeles, returned to her hometown on Monday, June 12 for a golf fundraiser according to a press release.
“I’m not just here to stay alive,” Kalver said at the event. “I’m not afraid of dying. I’m afraid of not being able to live.”
The event took place at the Indian Ridge Country Club in Andover.
Kalver started her organization, which brings items like comfortable clothes, chemo kits and blankets to people diagnosed with cancer, after receiving numerous gifts during her own diagnosis.
WE GOT THIS will also be adding a gift registry at some point in the future.
“To me, going through chemo and still living your everyday life to the fullest makes you more than a cancer patient, it makes you a cancer thriver,” Kalver said.
For more information on how to help visit WeGotThis.org