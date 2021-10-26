How would you rather vote?
The Select Board recently approved new voting precincts for residents that more evenly distributes voters between various polling places.
Once the precincts are solidified and submitted to the state, town officials will send out updated polling location information to voters. The new precincts will be in place for the town election in March.
Would you rather vote in one central location, or in polling places around town?
ONE PLACE, PLEASE: Keeping all town voting in one location makes things easier for everyone.
CLOSER TO HOME: I'd rather vote at distributed polling places, preferably walkable from my home.
------
Last week's question: How are grocery supply-chain problems impacting your family?
Grocery shortage issues are showing up around the country as supply-chains suffer from the impact of the pandemic.
Both labor and supply problems are making it hard for shoppers to find favorite items and for schools to keep up with their menu plans.
WE’RE REALLY NOTICING IT We’re seeing weird holes in grocery shelves, odd school lunch substitutes and some of our food favorites have been out of stock. (8 votes)
IT’S A LITTLE NOTICEABLE We’ve heard about a few funky school lunch menus, but overall it hasn’t been a big deal for us. (3 votes)
WE’RE LUCKY ON LUNCH We keep reading about it, but haven’t seen much impact from it. (1 vote)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.