Four states including Connecticut have announced plans to end mask mandates in schools. Should Massachusetts follow suit?
Yes, let’s be done with masks for good.
Yes, cases are going down and we have a high vaccination rate. But let’s determine metrics for when to reimplement it, if needed.
Maybe, let’s wait until emergency use authorization for vaccines for children under 5. Everyone needs a chance to be vaccinated first.
No, I still feel unsafe around unmasked people.
Last week’s question:
It’s cold, and wet and omicron is keeping a lot of us at home, but it’s not too early to be getting prepared for Town Meeting.
With COVID-19 still a lingering concern, this year’s meeting once again will be held outdoors under a large tent, as officials decided at a recent Select Board meeting.
So, how much does an outdoor Town Meeting impact your participation in local democracy?
NOT AT ALL, because I don’t usually participate in Town Meeting to begin with. (25 votes)
VERY LITTLE, I would go no matter where they held it. (17 votes)
SOMEWHAT, I’d go if it was indoors but, I’m glad they moved it. (9 votes)
IT’S A DEALBREAKER, Under our current conditions, having Town Meeting outside is the only reasonable choice. (9 votes)
